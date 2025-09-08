MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The West predicted the collapse of Russia’s economy and its complete isolation after the start of the special military operation; however, statistics show that Russia has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and the largest in Europe by Purchasing Power Parity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his address to students and faculty at MGIMO University.

"After the start of the special military operation, Russia was predicted to suffer an economic collapse, complete isolation, and the transformation of the country and its leadership into total outcasts. Yet statistics from Western banks, including the World Bank, indicate that Russia has become the world’s fourth-largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity, after the US, China, and India, and the largest economy in Europe by the same measure," Lavrov noted.

The minister stressed that events held under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS "have clearly demonstrated that all this nonsense was invented so that certain Western countries could wave their flags in public, declaring their supposed leading role in the world," he stated.