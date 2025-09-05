Russia ranks among world’s top five aircraft, rocket engine manufacturers — Putin

SAMARA, September 5. /TASS/. Russia ranks among the world’s top five aircraft and rocket engine developers and manufacturers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

" I would like to emphasise that Russia is still among the world's top five countries in terms of development and production of aircraft and rocket engines, having been there since the Soviet era," he said at a meeting on engine-building.

"Over the past four years alone, the number of aircraft engines delivered has grown by over 50%, going from 791 to 1,227 units," he said. "he positive momentum maintained by the industry creates the conditions for strengthening the industrial and technological sovereignty of the country, renewing transport fleets, renovating energy facilities, and, more broadly, encouraging economic growth and achieving the national development goals — as well as, naturally, for ensuring the companies in the industry and their numerous partners and suppliers all along the supply chain keep working at a good pace.".