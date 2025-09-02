Russia, China to create agri-parks in Far East for producing ecologically safe products

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia and China will create agriculture parks in the Far East for producing ecologically safe products, the press service of Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic reported.

"Russia and China have agreed to jointly develop agriculture. A memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China," the report said.

In particular, it is planned to create Russian-Chinese pilot and demonstration zones of agriculture cooperation in the Far East. "This refers to the construction of complex agriculture parks, including key stages of the industrial chain: production, processing, storage, and sale of environmentally friendly agricultural products," the ministry said.

The new format of cooperation is aimed at creating and developing cooperation ties, increasing the efficiency of investments, boosting trade turnover, as well as introducing advanced and innovative agricultural technologies, according to Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov.