Lukoil’s IFRS net profit halved in 1H 2025 down to $3.57 bln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Lukoil’s net profit attributable to shareholders under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) fell by half in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period last year, amounting to 287.023 bln rubles ($3.57 bln), the company’s report stated.

Total net profit came to 288.6 bln rubles ($3.59 bln), compared with 591.5 bln rubles ($7.36 bln) a year earlier, likewise showing a twofold decline. Revenue from sales decreased by almost 17%, falling to 3.6 trillion rubles ($44.78 bln) from 4.333 trillion rubles ($53.91 bln) in the prior year.

Operating profit for the reporting period amounted to 344.7 bln rubles ($4.29 bln), compared with 694.19 bln rubles ($8.63 bln) a year earlier, halving over the period. Profit before tax declined 1.7 times to 414.8 bln rubles ($5.16 bln).

The company’s EBITDA for the first half of the current year decreased by 38%, totaling 606.2 bln rubles ($7.54 bln).

Lukoil’s IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders for 2024 fell 1.36 times compared with the previous year, amounting to 848.5 bln rubles ($10.56 bln).