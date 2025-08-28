Russia's international reserves fall by $3.7 bln over week to $682.8 bln

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of August 22, 2025, amounted to $682.8 bln, having fallen by $3.7 bln in a week, according to the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on August 22, 2025, amounted to $682.8 bln, having decreased over the week by $3.7 bln, or 0.5%, mainly due to negative revaluation," the regulator said in a statement.

According to data as of August 15, the volume of reserves was $686.5 bln.

International reserves, which are highly liquid foreign assets at the disposal of the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, consist of funds in foreign currency, special drawing rights, a reserve position in the IMF and monetary gold. After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation, all operations related to the management of the reserves and assets of the Central Bank, as well as operations with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf of or at the instruction of the Central Bank, were banned.