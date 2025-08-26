Passengers of London-Beijing flight to depart from Yugra shortly — transport authorities

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 26. /TASS/. Passengers on Air China's London-Beijing flight, which made an unscheduled landing at Nizhnevartovsk Airport in the Khanty-Mansiysk Region, will soon depart for their destination, the press service of the Ural Transport Prosecutor's Office told TASS.

"The plane hasn't taken off yet, but they are already loading the luggage," the press service said.

According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), the preliminary reason for landing at an alternate airport in Russia was a malfunction in one of the engines. The crew issued a PAN emergency signal and requested clearance to land. There were 250 passengers and 15 crew members on board the Air China aircraft.

The press service of the Khanty-Mansiysk regional government said hot meals and drinks were provided to the passengers and that a medical team was on duty at the airport. The passengers' and crew members' conditions were assessed as satisfactory.