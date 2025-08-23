India, Russia discussing simpler payments for all categories of travelers

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Relevant authorities of India and Russia are discussing simplification of payments for all categories of travelers, Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar told TASS in an interview.

"The Indo-Russian working group on Banking and Finance, comprising representatives from relevant ministries and the central boards of both nations, is actively engaged in discussions concerning technical aspects of messaging systems and payment mechanisms to make financial transactions easier for all categories of travelers," the Ambassador said.

Further to cash payments, Russian tourists can take advantage of banking services offered by Russian banks VTB and Sberbank in India, he noted. "There are several banks which have branches in India and are currently making transactions easier for a variety of travelers, including students and tourists from Russia," the Ambassador added.