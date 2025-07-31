US, China entering period of strategic stability — top diplomat

NEW YORK, July 31. /TASS/. The United States and China are on the threshold of the period of strategic stability, a full-fledged trade confrontation between the two countries was harmful to the entire world, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Radio.

"We are entering a period of some sort of strategic stability. In the end, we have two big - the two largest economies in the world. An all-out trade conflict between the US and China, I think the US would benefit from it in some ways, but the world would be hurt by it. It would have a huge impact on the world, and then on our economy, and especially on the Chinese economy," he said.

At the same time, the top US diplomat added that the US "has a lot of irritants with China that we need to confront."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Washington and Beijing would be able to work out a "very fair" agreement on the terms of their bilateral trade relationship going forward. China and the United States concluded the third round of trade talks on July 28-29 in Stockholm. However, the two sides remain at odds over extending the suspension of additional tariffs. Chinese negotiators said an agreement on an extension has been reached, but US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that all conditions must first be approved by Trump.