Euro exchange rate exceeds 95 rubles on interbank market first since April 23

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has surpassed 95 rubles for the first time since April 23, 2025, according to Finam platform data.

As of 10:57 a.m. Moscow time (7:57 a.m. GMT), the euro exchange rate was up by 0.87% at 95.126 rubles. Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was up by 1.22% at 82.34 rubles.

By 11:18 a.m. Moscow time (8:18 a.m. GMT), the euro had extended gains to 0.92% as it traded at 95.177 rubles while the dollar was up by 1.03% at 82.19 rubles.