Yandex’s revenue rises by 33% in Q2 2025, reaching $4.06 bln

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. According to the company’s financial report, the revenue of Yandex under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the Q2 2025 increased by 33%, amounting to 332.5 bln rubles ($4.06 bln).

The company’s adjusted net profit for the reporting period rose by 34%, reaching 30.4 bln rubles ($371.6 mln).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 66 bln rubles ($807 mln), representing 19.9% of total revenue, or an increase of 3.9 percentage points compared to the Q1.

According to the report, the number of Yandex Plus subscribers grew by 28% in the Q2, reaching 43.2 mln users.

In March 2024, Russia’s Yandex announced that Yandex N.V. had reorganized the group and prepared its assets for a transaction involving a consortium of private investors, transferring them to the Russian legal entity PJSC Yandex. The transaction included all businesses, services, and assets of the Yandex N.V. group, with the exception of four overseas startups and a data center in Finland.