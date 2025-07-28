Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 1.49% to 2,730.98 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index plunged by 1.52% to 1,108.1 points. The yuan gained 28 kopecks to 11.34 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded almost all day long on Monday closer to the closing level of the last week but declined dramatically towards the evening, dipping below 2,750 points. The main reason for sales was the statement of US President Donald Trump concerning the possible reduction of the 50-day period for the decisions to reach peace, and thus to the potential introduction of promised sanctions," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Norilsk Nickel stocks were leaders of growth in the Russian stock market (+1.6%), probably because of undervaluation of these securities and high metal prices," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. VTB stocks had the greatest dip (down 4.9%), most likely because of concerns regarding potential new sanctions against the Russian financial sector, she noted.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,700 - 2,800 points on Tuesday.