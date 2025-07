MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 79.5782 rubles for July 29, 2025, up three kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was lowered by fourteen kopecks to 93.206 rubles.

The official yuan rate was set at 11.1209 rubles, up six kopecks the prior indicator.