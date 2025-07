KALUGA, July 28. /TASS/. A flight to St. Petersburg from Yaroslavl and two flights from the airport of Ivanovo were delayed on Monday, customer support services of the airports told TASS.

A flight to St. Petersburg was delayed, the Tunoshna Airport of Yaroslavl told TASS. Flights to Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg were delayed in the Ivanovo Airport.

No flight delays were in airports of Kaluga and Tambov, local customer support services informed.