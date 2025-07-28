{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian stock indices decline as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.48%

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian stock indices declined at the beginning of trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.48% to 2,759.21 points, the RTS index also fell by 0.48% to 1,092.62 points. Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 3.05 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 11.029 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and was at 2,755.84 points (-0.6%), the RTS index was 1,091.29 points (-0.6%). The yuan exchange rate slowed its decline and was at 11.042 rubles (-1.8 kopecks).

At the opening of the morning trading session the Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) grew by 0.14% and was at 2,776.35 points, according to trading platform data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros from June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.

Aeroflot operated 76 out of 123 scheduled flights to and from Moscow by midday
Earlier the airline reported that there was a failure in the operation of its information systems
Press review: Russia eyes 4th Ukraine talks as Thailand and Cambodia trade border threats
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 25th
Russia toughens rules on naturalized citizens, grave crimes could lead to loss of passport
The law will not be applied to those who were granted Russian citizenship on the basis of a federal constitutional law or an international treaty
NASA’s workforce to shrink by 21% to about 14,000
According to the agency’s spokesperson Cheryl Warner, NASA seeks to "balance the need to become a more streamlined and more efficient organization and work to ensure we remain fully capable of pursuing a Golden Era of exploration and innovation, including to the Moon and Mars"
Valdai Club conference to be held in South Africa
The conference, titled Realpolitik in a Divided World: Rethinking Russia-South Africa Ties in a Global and African Context, will be held in partnership with the South African Institute of International Affairs
Russian FM: arrest of neo-Nazis in Kharkov is a beginning of anti-extremist actions
Bandera structures in Ukraine must be outlawed as those inciting ethnic hatred
Russian Navy personnel faithful to military duty, acts professionally — defense chief
Earlier on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Navy personnel on Navy Day
INTERVIEW: Ukraine already facing a default, Medvedchuk says
"After Kiev failed to make loan payments on June 2, 2025, the S&P international agency immediately lowered its issue rating on Ukraine's GDP-linked securities to D", Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform said
Notion of Ukraine belonging to West disrupts balance of power with Russia — Orban
The Hungarian government had previously stated on multiple occasions that attempts to admit Ukraine into the EU and NATO would lead to a direct armed conflict between Europe and Russia and would, in effect, trigger a third world war
Time plays against Ukraine, as Kiev loses ground in conflict with Russia — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said he had tried to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that for Ukraine, "this war is lost"
Putin awarded Maritime Board’s first Medal For Fidelity to Navy
The ceremony was held at the St. Petersburg State Maritime Technical University
Kiev’s abandonment of territorial claims to lead to success in talks — expert
US President Donald Trump "is serious about trying to resolve the Ukraine Russia conflict and is doing the best that he can, considering the fact that it takes two willing parties to resolve any conflict," American political commentator Steve Gill added
Russian troops start battles for liberation of Dimitrov in Donetsk region, says DPR head
The Ukrainian battlegroup has found itself in a very difficult situation in that frontline area, Denis Pushilin noted
Qatar sends 49 trucks with humanitarian aid to Gaza — foreign ministry
Humanitarian cargoes include food sets for 4,704 families, 200 tons of food products for about 50,000 people, as well as 174 tons of flour, and 5,000 baby food cans
Principles of relations with Kiev to take shape after special military operation — Kremlin
As the Russian president’s press secretary pointed out, "if the parties manage to embark upon the path of a diplomatic settlement, then this would already proceed under the variant preferable for us"
Pyongyang not to negotiate with South Korea under new presidency
According to sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea concluded "that the true nature of the ROK politician who is surely enslaved to the departed spirit of unification by absorption cannot be changed"
Russian army advances near Pokrovsk despite massive attacks by Ukrainian drones
According to military expert Vitaly Kiselev, the Russian troops are still making gains under these challenging conditions
Putin oversees Russian Navy’s sweeping drills in St. Petersburg via video link
The naval maneuvers are taking place in the operational areas of the Northern, Pacific and Baltic Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla
First direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang to take place today
The flight is scheduled to depart from the Sheremetyevo Airport at 07:00 p.m. Moscow time
Hamas leader in Gaza says talks amid blockade are pointless
Khalil al-Hayya criticized the idea of airdropping aid to Gaza, saying that "five airdropped deliveries equal to a small truck
Russian upper house speaker arrives in Geneva for conference of parliament speakers
Valentina Matviyenko will take part in the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament and hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Tulia Ackson
Russia fighting against entire West alone — Lavrov
"So, Russia must not lapse into or show weakness," the Russian foreign minister said
Draft EU budget aims to prolong Ukraine’s war with Russia — Orban
According to the Hungarian prime minister, Hungary is not interested in such an EU budget, it needs "a budget that supports peace and development"
Jordan, UAE planes airdrops 25 tons of humanitarian cargoes to Gaza
Two Jordanian hospitals are operating in the north and south of the Palestinian enclave
Russian frigate, nuclear sub, Bastion system live-fire missiles in sweeping naval drills
The exercise brought together over 15,000 naval personnel, more than 150 combat ships and vessels, 120 aircraft, 950 items of military and special hardware and 10 coastal defense missile systems
EU airports preparing to lift liquid limit for cabin baggage
"According to the European Commission, advanced explosive detection systems have now been successfully tested and were approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference in June 2025," The Economic Times newspaper said
Erdogan welcomes France’s decision to recognize Palestine’s statehood
The two leaders discussed the situation in the Gaza Strop and in the entire region
Press review: Moscow to prioritize its own interests in talks with Kiev as US quits UNESCO
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 23rd
Expert sees US behind Ukrainian protests as they seek to oust Zelensky
Alexander Dudchak suggested that the next step in putting pressure on the current government could be the demand to dismiss someone close to Zelensky
UK Prime Minister to discuss ways of ending conflict in Ukraine with Trump — newspaper
Keir Starmer "is also expected to discuss further support for Ukraine," The Sunday Telegraph reports
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
Ukrainian UAV attack on Leningrad Region repelled — governor
Over 10 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the Leningrad Region on the morning of July 27, the governor specified
Russia announces its withdrawal from Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
Accoridng to the Russian foreign ministry, the treaty has exceeded its mandate and no longer serves its original tasks
Trump eats von der Leyen, EU in bad deal with US — Orban
"The US president is a heavyweight negotiator, while the president of the European Commission is a lightweight," the Hungarian PM emphasized
Russian forces strike Ukrainian drone assembly, storage sites, ammo depots
They also struck enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex related to the production of missile weapons, ammunition, and explosives, at night, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian space agency chief expects ISS to remain relevant until 2030
According to Dmitry Bakanov, the decision to terminate the ISS could only be made together by Russia and the United States
Russian MP says ‘coalition of the willing’ is pushing for Russia-NATO escalation
Leonid Slutsky added that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, along with other "Western European Russophobes," are fueling the "Russian threat" narrative to escalate the conflict in Ukraine
Top Austrian diplomat signal openness to discussing potential NATO membership
"However, I want to make thig clear: we have a partner, the European Union, who will defend us in an emergency situation," Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger noted
US, EU agree on 15% tariffs on European imports — Trump
Earlier, the Trump administration announced plan to impose new 30% tariffs on the entire export from the European Union
Kiev regime loses almost 3,900 troops, mercenaries near LPR in one week — expert
Russia’s Battlegroup West has inflicted the most damage, Andrey Marochko added
Two killed, over 30 injured in stampede near Indian temple
The incident occurred after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed
Kremlin highlights importance of buffer zones along border with Ukraine
"This is nothing new from Kiev," Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a statement by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky calling for military operations to be moved into Russia
US Secretary of State calls on Thailand, Cambodia to cease fire immediately
"The United States is prepared to facilitate future discussions in order to ensure peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia," the US Department of State said
Putin says it’s right that Navy Day celebrated by naval drills, not parade
The Russian president once again congratulated sailors on Navy Day
OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to convene to analyze oil market
The last meeting of JMMC was held on May 28, on the same day when the OPEC+ ministerial meeting was held
Russian military success, Kiev’s weakness may enable conflict end before 2026 — expert
Steve Gill noted that the European "coalition of the willing" to provide further military and financial aid to Kiev is fraying, while Western media acknowledge that Zelensky has lost control of the domestic situation
Trump says Macron’s statement on Palestine’s recognition carry no weight
The French president announced on July 24 that Paris will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly
Witkoff would like to reach settlement in Ukraine before end of Trump’s term in office
"We get that peace deal, because it should happen," special envoy of the US leader stressed
Kalashnikov holding improves fast attack craft
High-speed assault boats and troop-carrying craft used in the area of the special military operation are proactively used not only for personnel carriage but also in special mission, Kalashnikov said
Ukrainian army loses over 1,320 troops in zone of special military operation in 24 hours
The units of Battlegroup North improved their tactical position and defeated manpower and equipment of the tank, mechanized brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces near settlements of Alekseyevka, Bessalovka, Proletarskoye, Maryino, and Sadki in the Sumy region, according to the ministry
British PM sees potential recognition of Palestinian state as ‘part of wider plan’
Keir Starmer added that the recognition of the State of Palestine "must be part of a wider plan, which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis"
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s headquarters in Kherson — regional governor
According to objective control data, Ukrainian service members tried to evacuate but their vehicles were destroyed, Vladimir Saldo said
Trump still wants conflict in Ukraine to be settled — Rubio
US leader is becoming "increasingly frustrated that despite having very good interactions with Vladimir Putin and phone calls, it never leads to anything," the Secretary of State noted
Several people reportedly killed in train derailment in Germany
According to the Bild newspaper, two train cars went off rails at six in the evening near the city of Riedlingen
Israel’s West Bank sovereignty move may worsen humanitarian crisis — expert
According to Hicheme Lehmici, the Israeli parliament's move makes it clear that the international community will once again see "a policy of extermination and cleansing in the West Bank, similar to the one that was pursued in Gaza"
Zelensky lost control over situation on battlefield, domestically, US expert says
Steve Gill noted that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul could possibly lead to a negotiated resolution of a conflict, while not talking guaranteed that it would not happen
Russian court sentences Paraguayan mercenary Carvallo to 24 years in prison
In October 2023, armed with automatic rifles, heavy firearms, explosives and military equipment, he illegally crossed into the Kursk Region
One person dies, three others injured after Ukrainian drone attack on Leningrad Region
According to the Russian defense ministry, fifty-one Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Leningrad Region during the day
Houthis to attack vessels of any company cooperating with Israel — spokesman
Yemen’s armed forces "begin implementing Phase Four of its naval blockade of the adversary", the spokesman said
Explosions sound in southern, western Ukraine
Explosions took place in the city of Starokonstantinov, which hosts a military airfield
Russian space agency chief announces plans for meeting with new NASA head
According to Dmitry Bakanov, a meeting with Sean Duffy, US secretary of transportation and acting NASA director, is expected to take place during the Russian delegation’s visit to the United States
Typhoon Co-May to hit Shanghai on July 29-31
Currently, the tropical storm is near Okinawa, moving in the north-western direction
First direct flight from Moscow lands in Pyongyang
The Russian delegation and crew members were greeted with flowers
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 41 Ukrainian UAV control posts over past day
The enemy also lost 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system, 13 mortars, 11 motor vehicles and two robotic systems
Top Hungarian diplomat says EU, Ukrainian leaders hinder Trump's efforts on Ukraine
According to Peter Szijjarto, the only way to establish lasting peace is a "comprehensive cooperation agreement between the United States and Russia"
Mediators reach agreement with Israel on not attacking humanitarian aid outlets in Gaza
According to the Al Arabiya television channel, Egypt and Qatar are working on establishing four humanitarian corridors for civilians in the Gaza Strip
Zelensky tasked with transferring Ukraine’s main assets to US — politician
"Today, Ukrainians are shedding blood in order to be second-class citizens in their country, servants for Western masters," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Moldovan president confirms Russian gas discount starting this month
In the first quarter of 2019, the price of the Russian gas for Moldova stood at $235 per 1,000 cubic meters
Russian army liberates Maliyevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zeleny Gai in DPR
Zeleny Gai was a stronghold protecting the administrative border with the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry noted
Medvedev calls Western actions against Russia a full-out war
"To Western elites, an independent and strong Russia has always seemed a historical anomaly and a very effective rebuff to the idea of their `civilizational superiority’", the politician maintained
Three unidentified drones entered restricted airspace over nuclear plant in Japan
No damage was inflicted, according to Kyodo news agency
US expands nuclear arsenal, no prospects for new treaty with Russia yet — expert
According to Alexander Chekov, Donald Trump's rhetoric runs counter to Washington’s current policy in the sphere of strategic armaments
Orban says threat of World War Three growing, urges to do everything to prevent it
As evidence, the Hungarian prime minister cited the results of polls in six major countries, whose citizens consider the threat of a new world war to be quite real
Press review: US and EU delay weapons to Ukraine as Syria fighting alarms Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 18th
Aleppo taken by 350 militants while 30,000 gov’t troops retreated without fight — Putin
The Russian president recalled that no Russian land troops had been deployed to Syria, with Russia having only an airbase and a naval base
Yerevan has no other option but to be with Moscow — chief of Union of Armenians of Russia
Despite the words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that he has very good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the reality is different, Abrahamyan believes
Kiev loses 1,210 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops and long-range drone control posts over the past day, the ministry reported
Russia looking at launching direct flights to North Korea’s Wonsan — minister
Alexander Kozlov also said that Russia is looking at resuming sea links and ferry service with North Korea
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Russian Navy capable to solve all assigned tasks — Putin
The Russian Navy "has cutting-edge military equipment and modern command, reconnaissance and communication systems," the Russian leader added
Opposition lawmaker says there is general consensus in West that Zelensky should leave
Vladimir Zelensky's presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024, though he is doing everything he can to stay in power
St. Petersburg cancels July 27 Navy Day naval parade
According to the press service of the municipal transportation committee, no events will be held in the city’s waterways
There is not even quasi-fight against corruption in Ukraine — Russian MFA
Certain structures have been created in Ukraine under the West’s pressure, "which were supposed to control the fight against corruption or perform some kind of anti-corruption function or control over anti-corruption processes," Maria Zakharova said, adding that those institutions "have nothing to do with the fight against corruption
First direct flight to Pyongyang takes off from Moscow
The flight is performed by a Boeing 777-200ER of the Nordwind air carrier seating 440 passengers
Russian-Kyrgyz relations contribute to stability in Eurasian space — Putin
The Russian leader said he was certain that Russia and Kyrgyzstan will by joint efforts provide for the further dynamic development of bilateral relations and constructive interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other multilateral structures
Parliamentary elections in Syria scheduled for September 15-20
According to Chairman of the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections, Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, the electoral process will be monitored by the international community in coordination with his committee
Israel determined to achieve complete victory, eliminate Hamas — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister added that the United Nations is lying about Israel by saying that it is "not allowing humanitarian supplies to enter"
А-50 plane that was attacked never flew into Ukraine — Lukashenko
On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced an agent of Ukrainian special services and his accomplices had been detained in Belarus for their involvement in the sabotage attack on the A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys eight Starlink satellite stations in Ukraine operation
In the past 24 hours, Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a marine infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Iskra, Yanvarskoye, Kamyshevakha and Temirovka, he specified
US, China should maintain relations — Rubio
"We have to be able to talk to them, and we have to, if possible, find areas of cooperation," the Secretary of State noted
Putin congratulates naval personnel with Navy Day
The Navy is the asset and the source of pride for Russia since times of Peter the Great, Russian leader stressed
Russia, North Korea continue to boost logistics ties
The first direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang landed in the North Korean capital at 9:30 a.m. local time
Trump's trade deal 'squashes' Europe, Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev noted that although the US leader was inconsistent in his statements and moves, he was quite consistent in one thing: he "aggressively advances his country’s economic interests"
US to assist in peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — State Department
Marco Rubio reiterated US President Donald Trump’s desire for peace and the importance of an immediate ceasefire
Putin highlights key task for Russian Navy to defend Russia’s security and sovereignty
Russia will continue outfitting its Navy with the most advanced equipment and raising the combat preparedness of its personnel, the Russian president said
Negotiations, peace in Ukraine have never been on West’s real agenda — Russian MFA
Otherwise it would have stopped supplying weapons to Kiev, Maria Zakharova said
Rescue operations after gas explosion in apartment building in Saratov over
According to the Saratov Region governor, Roman Busargin, three people who were reported missing have been found
Top Hungarian diplomat slams EU sanction policy against Russia as total failure
"It has harmed the European economy much more than Russia’s," Peter Szijjarto noted
Houthis say they attacked four targets in Israel
According to the Houthi spokesman, the Houthis attacked targets in the Baer Sheva and Israeli cities of Eilat, Ashkelon, and Hadera
Bridge, two brigade posts of Ukrainian army destroyed in Dnepropetrovsk Region
А source in Russian security agencies added that about 25 personnel were killed, and around 20 were wounded
Russian troops prevent attempts by Ukrainian army to break through deep into Kursk region
The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed four armored personnel carriers
