Russian stock indices decline as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian stock indices declined at the beginning of trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.48% to 2,759.21 points, the RTS index also fell by 0.48% to 1,092.62 points. Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 3.05 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 11.029 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and was at 2,755.84 points (-0.6%), the RTS index was 1,091.29 points (-0.6%). The yuan exchange rate slowed its decline and was at 11.042 rubles (-1.8 kopecks).

At the opening of the morning trading session the Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) grew by 0.14% and was at 2,776.35 points, according to trading platform data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros from June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.