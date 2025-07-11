Number of passengers carried by Aeroflot Group up 1.4% in June to 5.3 mln people

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 5.3 mln passengers in June 2025, up by 1.4% year-on-year, the company reported. In particular, Aeroflot Airlines carried 2.8 mln people, which is same in June 2024.

In particular, in June, Aeroflot Group carried 4.2 mln passengers (+1%) in the domestic segment and 1.1 mln passengers (+3.2%) in the international segment. Passenger turnover increased by 3.4%. The passenger seat occupancy rate increased by 0.9 percentage points, to 89.8%.

In April-June 2025, Aeroflot Group carried 14.3 mln passengers (+3% year-on-year).

This includes 11 mln passengers (+2.3% year-on-year) in the domestic segment and 3.3 mln passengers (5.2% year-on-year) in the international segment.

According to the results of the second quarter, Aeroflot Airlines carried 7.5 mln passengers, which is comparable with the same period in 2024. In 2024, Aeroflot Group's passenger traffic increased by 16.8% year-on-year, to 55.3 mln people. Moreover, the group's parent carrier, Aeroflot Airlines, increased passenger traffic by 19.3% to 30.1 mln.

The company's CEO, Sergey Aleksandrovsky, reported that Aeroflot plans to at least maintain its operating results at last year's level in 2025. Aeroflot is Russia's largest aviation group. In addition to the airline of the same name, it includes the low-cost airline Pobeda and Rossiya. Based on the results of 2024, the group took a leading position on the Russian market with a share of 42.3%.