Belgorod sapphire plant aims to restore up to 60% of its capacity by 2025

STAVROPOL, July 9. /TASS/. The Belgorod sapphire-growing plant, part of the Monocrystal Group (one of the world’s largest producers of synthetic sapphires and a subsidiary of the Energomera industrial holding), which sustained significant damage from shelling by Ukrainian forces in 2023, intends to restore up to 60% of its production capacity by the end of 2025. Partial production has already resumed, according to the Energomera Group’s annual report.

"In mid-2023, artillery shelling of the Monocrystal sapphire plant in Belgorod caused severe damage to the plant’s infrastructure and a significant portion of its sapphire crystal growth equipment. The force majeure circumstances were officially confirmed by the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. By the end of 2024, only 30% of the plant’s production capacity had been restored," the report stated. It added that another 30% of production capacity is planned to be restored in the second half of 2025.

The Energomera industrial holding includes five factories employing about 4,000 people. The holding’s headquarters is located in Stavropol.