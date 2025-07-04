Russian agriculture ministry maintains 2025 grain harvest forecast at around 135 mln tons

VOLGOGRAD REGION, July 4. /TASS/. The Agriculture Ministry maintains its forecast for Russia’s grain harvest this year at around 135 mln tons, including 90 mln tons of wheat, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said.

"We announced new forecasts a couple of weeks ago. We will keep the forecast for grain at about 135 mln tons, and we expect 90 mln tons of wheat," she told reporters.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev’s office said earlier that Russia’s grain harvest was projected at least at 135 mln tons of grain in 2025, which is higher than last year’s result.