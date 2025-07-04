Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Friday while the MOEX Index fell below 2,800 points for the first time since June 27, 2025, according to trade data.

As trading opened the MOEX Index lost 0.76% to 2,801.95 points, while the RTS Index fell by 0.76% to 1,120.39 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 4.15 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.0115 rubles.

By 10:05 a.m. Moscow time (07:05 a.m. GMT), the MOEX had extended losses to 0.85% as it traded at 2,799.3 points, having dropped below 2,800 points for the first time since June 27, 2025, while the RTS was down by 0.85% at 1,119.33 points. The yuan exchange rate was up by 4.6 kopecks at 11.016 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was down by 0.67% at 2,804.35 points, while the RTS was down by 0.67% at 1,121.35 points. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 2.95 kopecks at 10.975 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 1.1% as morning trading session started reaching 2,792.22 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.