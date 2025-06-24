Price of Brent oil down below $67 per barrel on ICE first since June 11

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2025 delivery has dropped below $67 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since June 11, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 7:58 p.m. Moscow time (4:58 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 5.29% at $66.91 per barrel.

By 8:15 p.m. Moscow time (5:15 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 4.71% trading at $67.32 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2025 delivery was down by 3.56% at $64.49 per barrel.