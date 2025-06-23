ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Sanctions introduced by the EU against Russia failed to attain the declared goals, ex-Undersecretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, Professor Michele Geraci told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Restrictive measures returned to the EU as a boomerang and allegations of their devastating effect for the Russian economy do not hold water, the professor said. "Russia has record-high indicators of exports and the trade surplus," Geraci noted.

"These are not sanctions against Russia - this is a strike against ourselves. This is exactly why the population does not support them," the expert added.

European countries lost about 200 bln euro from rejecting Russian gas alone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the forum on June 20.