Russian oil supplies to China down 12.7% in January-May to 40.8 mln tons — customs

BEIJING, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s oil supplies to China decreased by 12.7% in January-May 2025 year-on-year to 40.763 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms oil imports from Russia to China totaled $21 bln in the reporting period, down by 25% in annual terms.

In May, Russia exported 8.38 mln tons of oil to China, which is 4% higher than in April. The deliveries were worth $3.88 bln.

Russia is still the largest oil supplier to the People’s Republic of China followed by Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

In 2024, Russia’s oil exports to China grew by 1.3% compared with 2022 to 108.47 mln tons.