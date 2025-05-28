Moscow airports resume work after restrictions

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on the work of Moscow’s Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky, imposed in the early hours of Wednesday, have been lifted, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Restrictions on arrivals and departures were lifted in the airports of Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky at 7:15 a.m. Moscow time [4:15 a.m. GMT]. The restrictions had been instituted to ensure the security of civil aircraft flights," the statement reads.