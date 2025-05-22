SKB Kontur to gather solutions in information security area under Kontur.Egida brand

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. SKB Kontur, a developer of software for business, is launching the Kontur.Egida brand in the field of information security, which will unify a range of the company’s solutions in this domain, the press service of the company told TASS at Positive Hack Days 2025.

"SKB Kontur presented a new brand, Kontur.Egida, at Positive Hack Days 2025, which brings together a range of solutions in the area of domestic information security," the press service said.

"The launch of the new brand is related to the increasing interest of businesses in systemic, scalable, and easy-to-introduce protection from inner threats, which account for 75% of data leaks," the company said.

Kontur.Egida consists of two-factor authentication, control over preferential access, a system for device setup and management of the park of the company’s computers, a system for investigation of inner security incidents, as well as services for comprehensive protection of personal data and other restricted access information, SKB Kontur said.

The company regards becoming one of the top five Russian ecosystems in terms of information security, taking a place among second-tier players in the area of Russian suppliers of IS solutions with revenues from 5 to 10 bln rubles by 2027 a strategic goal of the new direction.

In 2021, as part of preparing the launch of a new brand, SKB Kontur acquired a majority share in the Atom Security company, while in April 2025 it became its 100% owner. Atom Security holds the Staffcop system, which served as a basis for development of a new complex.