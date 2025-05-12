Russia comes out with domestic air traffic control security system

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Altius Lab company (set up with the support of the state tech corporation Rostec and the Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern) has created an import-substituted information security management system for air traffic control. The updated system has been commissioned, and works well, Rostec said in a statement.

"As part of the import substitution program, the Altius Lab system has implemented centralized management of key information security processes, including cooperation with the State system for detecting, preventing and mitigating the consequences of computer attacks. The project implies rejection of program and hardware solutions originating from unfriendly countries, as well as the building of efficient algorithms for swiftly detecting cyber incidents and responding to them," the statement reads.

According to Rostec, the use of domestic technologies has improved the efficiency of risk monitoring and analysis processes, while significantly increasing the quality and speed of cyberattack response. It has also reduced the risk of data breaches and loss of control over sensitive information.

"Altius Lab will continue to work on supporting and scaling the information security management system. In particular, this concerns providing services on round-the-clock monitoring and response to hacker attacks at the country’s strategic facilities," the state corporation added.