EU energy chief says working out plan to end Russian gas imports most difficult task

LONDON, May 6. /TASS/. Working out the European Commission’s (EC) plan to end imports of Russian gas by 2027, which is set to be presented on Tuesday, has become the most difficult task, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen said in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) newspaper.

Working out how the EU will wean itself off Russian fossil fuels "is by far the most important and difficult thing I’ve been involved with," he said. This plan goes beyond even working out plans for what to do if Russia "closed off the gas," Jorgensen told the FT.

Bloomberg said citing sources on Monday that the European Commission wanted to create conditions to fully ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027. EC spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker told a briefing in Brussels earlier that the European Commission would present a roadmap plan on how to wean itself off Russian energy at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg on May 6.