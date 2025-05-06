Presidents of Russia, Iran discuss joint energy, transport projects

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian discussed development of bilateral relations in the context of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in their telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Matters of further development of Russian-Iranian cooperation on the basis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty were discussed in detail," the Kremlin said.

"Particular attention was paid to the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and investment ties, including through implementation of major investment projects in the sphere of transport and energy," the Kremlin added.