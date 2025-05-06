Kremlin says oil prices do not influence Russia’s attitude on its national interests

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Oil prices cannot influence Russia’s attitude on its national interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In any case oil prices cannot be a factor that may influence Russia’s attitude on its national interests. Russia’s national interests are above all, above all oil prices," he said when asked to comment on US President Donald Trump’s statement that falling oil prices are pushing Russia to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2025 delivery has dropped below $59 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 9, according to trading data.