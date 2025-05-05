Sales of new vehicles in Russia plunge 27% in 4M 2025

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Sales of new motor vehicles in all segments plunged 27% year on year as of the end of January – April 2025 and totaled 404,000 units, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade reported.

The market of new domestically produced automobiles lost 9% year on year to 219,000 units in January – April 2025.

Sales of cars amounted to 346,400 in the reporting period, down 26%. Sales dropped by 16% to 34,000 for LCVs, by 49% to 20,000 units for trucks, and by 54% to 3,500 for buses. Almost 3,000 new electric vehicles were sold during four months of this year, down 66% in annual terms.

The new vehicles market lost 27% in April 2025 to 116,800 units. Sales of cars lost 25% year on year to 101,400 units. The market of LCVs contracted by 16% on an annualized basis to about 9,800 units. Truck sales fell by 58% annually to 4,600. Sales of buses plunged by 52% against last April to 1,100 units.