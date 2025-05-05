Europe pumping gas into UGS facilities with almost record rates in May

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The rates of gas pumping into European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in early May have been close to record, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. That said, LNG was imported by Europe in April with highest rates since records began, remaining at the same level in May.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 483 mln cubic meters (mcm) on May 3, according to GIE. Withdrawal has fallen to 13 mcm. Withdrawal in May has been half as high as in the previous year, while pumping has been 52% higher. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 44.5 bln cubic meters (bcm), which is 36% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 40.74% full (9.83 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 63.1% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU countries to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 14% in April, and it has equaled 18% in May. The gas purchase price averaged about $409 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in April, and around $378 in May.

The rates of LNG imports by Europe hit an all-time high level in April (12.8 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 59% of their capacity now.