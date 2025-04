MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The ICE July Brent futures contract fell below $63 per barrel for the first time since April 11, trading data showed on Wednesday.

As of 5:36 a.m. Moscow time (2:36 a.m. GMT), Brent on London’s ICE Futures Exchange was down 1.69% at $62.97 per barrel before accelerating its decline to $62.82 by 6:04 a.m. Moscow time (3:04 a.m. GMT).

June WTI futures fell as low as $59.93 per barrel, down 2.81%.