Input of Russian IT industry to GDP up twofold over five years — PM

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian IT industry is showing good growth and its input to the Russian gross domestic product (GDP) surged by almost two times over five years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Our IT industry is demonstrating sound results. Its total average annual growth rate was almost 28% over the last five years and the contribution to the gross domestic product increased by almost two times over that period," the prime minister said.

"Enterprises need a reliable Russian software product for stable and successful operation, to boost efficiency, to build up the capacity and scale up manufactured products," Mishustin stressed.