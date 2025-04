MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The RTS Index geared down in its decline after the release of official currency rates by the Bank of Russia for tomorrow, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The regulator set the rates at 81.56 for the dollar, 93.17 rubles for the euro, and 11.2 rubles for the yuan.

The RTS Index tumbled 0.62% to 1,150.8 points. The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 1.81% to 2,979.5 points.

The RTS Index fell earlier by 1.88% to 1,136.21 points.