MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 81.5616 rubles for April 30, down ninety-nine kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate stayed almost unchanged at 93.173 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 11.2016 rubles, down seven kopecks against the prior figure.

The Central Bank fixes official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.