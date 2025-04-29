Russian exporters expect to boost supplies of LNG, food, coal to China — deputy minister

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian exporters expect they will be able to increase supplies of LNG, coal and food to China due to changes in commodity flows amid global trade wars, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Vladimir Ilyichev said speaking at the RBC Foreign Trade Forum.

"We proceed from the fact that additional niches will open up for our exporters in the Chinese market due to changes in commodity flows, primarily food, LNG and coal. In such commodity groups, we see prospects for boosting supplies," he said commenting on the situation in the global trade amid the US tariff policy.

Earlier, General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China reported that the volume of Chinese-Russian trade in 2023 increased by 26.3%, to $240.11 billion. In 2024, China and Russia set a new record, bringing their trade turnover to $244.81 billion.

In January-March 2025, the trade turnover between the two countries decreased by 6.6% year-on-year and amounted to $53.21 billion.

The bulk of Russian goods supplied to China by value are oil, natural gas and coal. Other products include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel and seafood. China exports a wide range of products to Russia - from cars, tractors, computers and smartphones, as well as industrial and specialized equipment, to children's toys, clothing and footwear.