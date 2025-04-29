Russian wheat exports to Africa soaring in Q1 2025

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Wheat supplies from Russia to Nigeria soared in the first quarter of 2025 by five times annually, the Federal Center for Evaluation of Safety and Quality of Agribusiness Products told TASS.

"Many countries in Africa scaled up Russian wheat imports. The volume of supplies to Nigeria grew fivefold against the like period of the last year and reached 262,000 metric tons. Morocco increased Russian wheat imports by a factor of two to 174,000 metric tons, Mozambique - to 73,800 metric tons (by 11.7 times), Cameroon - up to 50,000 metric tons (by 2.2 times), and Burundi - to 30,500 metric tons (by 9.6 times). Russia for the first time exported wheat to Togo since 2022; supplies amounted to 27,000 metric tons," the center said.

An increase in Russian wheat procurements was also observed in certain countries of the Middle East. Three times more wheat in annual terms was shipped to Lebanon - 149,000 metric tons; two times more to Iraq and by 11% more to Israel. "These data demonstrate extensive growth of Russian exports in certain regions consisting in the increase of volumes of supplies and intensive growth reflected in diversification of end markets," the center added.

Grain exports to Asia-Pacific

Grain exports to the Republic of Korea surged by 2.2 times in annual terms and totaled 184,600 metric tons in the first quarter of 2025. Corn accounted for the bulk of deliveries, being equal to 103,600 metric tons, while wheat exports stood at 79,700 metric tons.

Japan also increased the pace of Russian corn procurements and imported 10,500 metric tons in the first quarter of 2025, while there were no supplies in the like period of the last year.

Linseed exports to China also moved up twofold on an annualized basis. "China continues to be one of key Russian partners in the sphere of trade in agricultural goods," the center noted.

Deliveries of flour and rapeseed processed products

Wheat flour supplies to Mongolia soared more than twofold in the reporting period to 15,500 metric tons. Wheat deliveries to North Korea increased by two times to 5,600 metric tons and to Israel - by twenty times to 4,300 metric tons. Buckwheat exports to China soared by 2.5 times to 134,200 metric tons.

Processed rapeseed products of Russian make are becoming increasingly popular. Their deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 87% year on year. Among the largest importers are China, which purchased 141,000 metric tons of rapeseed cake and meal from Russia over that period (4.1 times above indicators in the first quarter of 2024) and Turkey with the 75-percent increase in such imports from Russia to 35,900 metric tons, the center added.