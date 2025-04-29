Russia, EU want to work on rare-earth metals in Kazakhstan — expert

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and EU member-countries are discussing with Kazakhstan collaborative exploration and mining of rare-earth metals in the country, Deputy Director of the Center of Climate Change at the Institute of Economic Studies Ramin Kazymov told TASS.

"The work is underway with counterparts from Russia, from the European Union. Their representatives came to meetings with Central Asian countries on the whole. There was also a separate visit to Kazakhstan from France," the expert said. Exploration and mining of rare-earth metals are at the negotiation stage. "No active work is underway in this direction," Kazymov noted.

The most promising rare-earth metal deposits in Kazakhstan may be situated in central and eastern regions of the country - the ones dealing with the mining industry, Kazymov said. "We think deposits of rare-earth metals can be found in the same regions," the expert added.