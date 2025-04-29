Russia expects to maintain annual trade turnover with China at $300 bln — deputy minister

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia expects to maintain trade turnover with China at $300 billion per year, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev said speaking at the RBC Foreign Trade Forum.

"Under any scenarios that we are considering, these are certain changes that should happen and will be most favorable for us, as a country participating in foreign trade," he said talking about the prospect of foreign trade.

"As for China, this is maintaining a balanced trade turnover at about $300 billion per year. The task is feasible, but difficult from the point of view of maintaining a balance in trade. The task is to significantly increase trade with ASEAN countries," he added.

Ilyichev also noted that Russia may have other partner countries in its foreign trade, including "quite exotic ones."

"In terms of trade diversification, the emergence of some new countries in our trade list is quite possible, and these can be quite exotic ones in terms of supplies of raw materials and food to us. For example, Afghanistan as one of the possible growth points. Although of a relatively small level, it is quite promising in terms of possible logistical transit, and from the point of view of the market for some of our goods," he said.

Speaking about settlements in trade with Afghanistan, the deputy minister noted that this is a complex issue, "but under any development of the situation, the share of national currencies will be extremely high - both the ruble and the currency of partner countries we are actively trading with now."