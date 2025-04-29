BRICS group not against anyone, Kremlin official says

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The BRICS group is not directed against anyone as its main principle is to develop a positive agenda for the good of its member states, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin said.

"BRICS and the countries that unite around the group are really becoming a key global economic power and a key factor driving the global economy. BRICS is not an alliance aimed at doing others harm. Its will is good. The main principles that the organization operates on are those of consensus," he pointed out, addressing a session of the Open Dialogue event dubbed "The World’s Future. A New Platform of Global Growth."

Oreshkin added that member states came up with various initiatives in various areas. Most importantly, these "initiatives are implemented for the good of all of the group’s members and, in fact, for the good of the whole world."