Brent oil price down below $65 per barrel on ICE first since April 16

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2025 delivery has dropped below $65 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 16, according to trading data.

As of 10:38 a.m. Moscow time (07:38 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 1.1% at $64.93 per barrel.

By 10:53 a.m. Moscow time (07:53 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 1.07% as it traded at $64.95 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2025 delivery was down by 0.73% at $61.21 per barrel.