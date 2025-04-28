Russian stock indices rising on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday in the green, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.94% to 3,043.3 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index moved upward by 1.07% to 1,157.98 points.

The yuan lost 12.9 kopecks to 11.2 rubles.

"Despite a short week before the holidays, investors do not rush to leave for the days off. The market promptly reached the level of 3,000 points from the opening and confidently stayed above it, despite mixed moves of certain stocks," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 3,000-3,150 points on Tuesday, BCS Investment World said. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,950 - 3,005 points on April 29.