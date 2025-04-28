Sber going to allocate half of profits to 2025 dividends

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Sberbank will seek after remaining committed to its dividend policy and allocating about 50% of net profits to distributions, Deputy CEO of the top Russian bank Taras Skvortsov told reporters.

"Our results of the first quarter are better than the figure in 2024. And we plan that we will reach the targets of the return on capital we promised over the year in general. As regards dividends, our dividend policy stipulate that we seek after paying 50% [of the net income], provided that the capital adequacy ratio of at least 13.3% is reached," the banker said.

"We cannot promise in advance that we will definitely pay [dividends] but we will seek after that. Our strategy is for three years, we have already either paid dividends or made the decision already [to pay]. I believe we have the third year of the strategy left with us and we will endeavor to pay our shareholders for 2025," Skvortsov added.