MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 82.5467 rubles for April 29, 2025, down eleven kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was lowered by 1.18 rubles to 93.1801 rubles.

The official yuan rate was set at 11.2761 rubles, down seven kopecks.