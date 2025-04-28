SPB Exchange posts 57% rise in 2024 net profit under IFRS to over $12 mln

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Net profit of SPB Exchange under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) increased by 57.06% in 2024 compared with the previous year to 1.06 bln rubles ($12.8 mln), the exchange reported.

Operating profit amounted to 3.95 bln rubles ($48 mln) compared to 7.24 bln rubles in the previous year (down by 45.41%). Direct operating expenses equaled 212.08 mln rubles, down by 69.41% compared with 2023.

EBITDA amounted to 0.98 bln rubles ($11.8 mln) in 2024, down by 61.91% compared with 2023. EBITDA margin stood at 25% (down from 35% in the previous year).