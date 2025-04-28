Gas pumping into European UGS facilities in April 15% higher than last year

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Gas pumping into Europe’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in April has been at the highest level for this month in the past three years, and 15% higher than last year, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. That said, LNG has been imported by Europe with record rates in April.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 325 mln cubic meters (mcm) on April 26, according to GIE. Withdrawal has fallen to 18 mcm. Withdrawal in April has been 22% lower than in the previous year, while pumping has been 4% higher. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 42 bln cubic meters (bcm), which is 38% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 38.41% full (10.37 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 61.7% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU countries to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 17% in March, and it has equaled 15% this month. The gas purchase price averaged about $467 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in March, and around $415 in April.

The rates of LNG import in April has been higher than March record levels (12.7 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 56% of their capacity now.