MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. One of the Russian government’s priorities is to make sure special military operation troops don't lack for anything, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"The key priority today is to ensure the country’s security and defense capacity, to support its people, to achieve technological leadership or technological sovereignty, as we say now. The country’s needs in terms of the special military operation are fully and unquestioningly satisfied," he told the educational marathon organized by the Znanie (Knowledge) society.

The educational marathon is running across Russia from April 28 through 30. It is dedicated to Victory in World War II. TASS is its information partner.