Trump’s tariff policy to end in failure — China’s National Development Commission

BEIJING, April 28. /TASS/. The policy of raising tariffs by US President Donald Trump will end in failure, Vice Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zhao Chenxin said.

"We believe that the influence of the so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US has affected the whole world," he told a briefing. "Such behavior will be negative for others and [the US] itself, it will not be popular and will definitely end in failure," the official said, adding that those tariffs seriously violate the rules and order of global trade, damaging the legal rights and interests of many countries.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. On April 9, he announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations, adding that during this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect. Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Considering the rate of 20% imposed earlier for allegedly inefficient efforts by governments of Canada, China, and Mexico in their fight against the fentanyl smuggling, the tariff on goods from China currently totals 145%.