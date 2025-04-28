Russian economy growing despite 30,000 sanctions — PM

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s economy has managed to withstand the nearly 30,000 sanctions imposed against it and continues growing, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Our rivals are seeking to keep a lid on Russia’s growth by restricting access to innovations and resources. Microelectronics, machine tools, equipment, aircraft, pharmaceuticals and medical products - all of these things were covered by restrictive measures. Nearly 30,000 of these measures have been imposed on our country. But despite them, the Russian economy has survived," he told the educational marathon organized by the Znanie (Knowledge) society.

The Russian government took a range of measures to address this situation, he said, adding that Russia’s GDP is growing faster than that of many developed countries.