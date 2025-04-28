Russian stocks down in early trading

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market has moved to the negative territory following slight growth at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan exchange rate is up against the ruble, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 0.19% at 3,011.78 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.19% at 1,147.87 points, according to trading data. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 4.3 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.327 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 2,996.7 points (-0.31%), while the RTS was down by 0.31% at 1,142.13 points. The yuan had narrowed gains to 2.65 kopecks as it traded at 11.3555 rubles.

The MOEX Index (with additional IMOEX2 ticker) edged up by 0.08% as morning trading session started reaching 3,030.19 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.