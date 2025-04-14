Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian stock indices grew at the beginning of the main trading session, while the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate was strengthening against the ruble, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices grew by 0.71% to 2,849.96 and 1,068.76 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate grew by 3.55 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades to 11.286 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its growth and was at 2,838.83 points (+0.31%), the RTS index was 1,064.59 points (+0.32%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth to 11,305 rubles (+5.45 kopecks).

The MOEX index with an additional code (IMOEX2) grew by 1.36% and was at 2,878.88 points at the opening of the morning trading session, as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros from June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.