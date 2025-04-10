China to reduce number of US film imports amid trade war with United States

BEIJING, April 10. /TASS/. China plans to reduce the import of US films amid the trade war between Washington and Beijing, the China Film Administration stated.

"The US government's flawed practice of misusing tariffs against China will inevitably reduce the favorable impression of Chinese viewers on American films," the department said in a statement. "We will follow market rules, respect the audience's choices, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported."

The agency emphasized that China is the world's second-largest film market. "We always maintain a high level of openness to the world and will introduce first-class films from more countries to meet the market demand," the statement said. In 2024, about 85% of films shown in China were produced domestically.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on Chinese products by up to 125%. The Chinese government announced that it would impose additional retaliatory tariffs of 84% on imports of US goods on April 10.